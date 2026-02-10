Authorities crush vehicle of man involved in illegal scheme: 'We will not tolerate it'

"We will not stand by and allow these criminals to spoil our city."

Authorities in Wolverhampton, England, are cracking down on fly-tipping, and they crushed the vehicle of a man apprehended for engaging in this illegal behavior.

According to the BBC, Colin Fullard was spotted on CCTV dumping a significant amount of waste, including a carpet and furniture, near Millfields Road, Ettingshall.

After spotting the vehicle on camera, environmental crime officers utilized Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency records to determine the owner.

Fullard pleaded guilty to a single charge of fly-tipping at Dudley Magistrates Court. His punishment was 135 hours of community service and a fine of £4,626.40 (around $6,000).

This is hardly the first case of fly-tipping in England. A man dumped a considerable amount of garbage in South Cambridgeshire, only to leave evidence behind tying him to the crime. Elsewhere, two people in Chigwell received fines for illegal dumping.

Fly-tipping can have significant financial and environmental consequences. The cost of cleanup is often passed on to residents through increased local taxes. Or if the waste is thrown out on private land, homeowners might find themselves responsible for getting rid of it.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

As Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal from the City of Wolverhampton Council explained to the BBC, "Fly-tipping can cost local taxpayers up to £500,000 a year, and we will not tolerate it."

On top of the financial ramifications, waste discarded illegally puts communities' safety at risk, as it sometimes contains hazardous materials, chemicals, or toxins that can leach into nearby water and soil. When this occurs, drinking water may no longer be safe, and crops may suffer.

Reasons like these are part of why the City of Wolverhampton Council is coming down hard on those who engage in fly-tipping.

The council has installed CCTV cameras and even used drones to capture instances of this crime, while the local authority changed the Fixed Penalty Notice fine for the crime from £400 (over $500) to £1,000 (over $1,330).

As Gakhal told the BBC, "We use all the powers at our disposal and will not hesitate to destroy the vehicles of those who use Wolverhampton as a dumping ground. We will not stand by and allow these criminals to spoil our city."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.