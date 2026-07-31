Florida's python hunters know the drill: catch the invader, document it, and strike a pose

The challenge should be thought of more as a spectacle.

In Florida's summer python challenge, a successful catch often ends with a celebratory photo.

What's happening?

Each year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission turns python removal into a public competition. The Python Challenge offers prize money, draws public attention, and has made post-capture photos a familiar part of the event.

According to Naples Daily News, the challenge has been held annually since 2013, with both professionals and amateurs competing to remove the most Burmese pythons.

This year's challenge closed on July 19, and the grand prize winner, along with other category winners, is expected to be announced in early August.

Naples Daily News also included a 19-image photo gallery of hunters posing with snakes they caught during the 2016, 2020, and 2022 events.

The Python Challenge's website itself also posted photos from this year's competition.

Why does it matter?

Burmese pythons are endangering Florida ecosystems. And when an invasive predator gains ground, the damage can spread throughout the food web, making restoration efforts more difficult and more costly.

Healthy wetlands support biodiversity, help regulate water systems, and strengthen the natural spaces Florida communities rely on for recreation and tourism.

What's being done?

The challenge combines direct removal with public participation. By allowing both newcomers and experienced hunters to compete for prizes, Florida brings more people into the effort to find and remove invasive snakes.

Florida's annual python hunt is aimed at protecting one of the country's most important ecosystems, the Everglades. Every captured snake is another step toward giving native wildlife a better chance.

But even outside of the challenge, many hunters are working hard to remove these invasive serpents year-round.

Amy Siewe, also known as "The Python Huntress," who does not participate in the challenge, told the Naples Daily News that the challenge should be thought of more as a spectacle than a long-term fix for the invasive species issue.

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