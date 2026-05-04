  • Outdoors Outdoors

Florida man wins 'python elimination' contest with 11 captures

The distinctive contest not only encapsulates the spirit of South Florida, but it also makes an important difference for the region.

by Noah Jampol
A large Burmese python snake with patterned scales is being handled with a blue pole on green grass.

Photo Credit: iStock

In a very "Florida man" contest, one Burmese python hunter stood alone after a fruitful and lucrative March.

As the Naples Daily News reported, Anthony Flanagan swept the top categories for March bonuses.

Flanagan is a contractor under the South Florida Water Management District's Python Elimination Program and earned $2,500 in bonus payouts for his python kills.

The awards included $600 for capturing the most pythons (11), $400 for eliminating the longest python (12 feet), and $1,500 for snagging eight of the invasive species. Flanagan wasn't the only winner, as four other hunters took home $200 each for securing at least two pythons.

The distinctive contest not only encapsulates the spirit of South Florida, but it also makes an important difference for the region.

Burmese pythons are native to Southeast Asia, but the exotic pet trade brought them to Florida at the end of the 1970s, per the National Park Service

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Unfortunately, they found a conducive environment in the Everglades that fosters rapid population growth. That's been a troubling development for local animals, including alligators and most notably small mammals.

According to a 2012 study by the Geological Survey, Burmese pythons are decimating the numbers of nearby rabbits, raccoons, opossums, and bobcats.

Eliminating pythons can aid in restoring ecological balance, and researchers are working on making the practice as efficient as possible so hunters such as Flanagan can shine.

Contractors get $13-18 per hour to hunt the snakes on public land, and freelancers have their own incentive structure with escalating payouts and bonuses for removing large pythons and nests.

Teaming up with hunters provides Floridians an interesting outlet to hone their skills. Sexagenarian real estate agent Donna Kalil, for instance, leads a team that's downed hundreds of snakes since its formation.

While Flanagan is on top of the heap after a prolific March, there's no doubt there are dozens of hunters hoping to take his spot and reap the rewards in April. While that's bad news for Burmese pythons, it's good news for Florida's native species.

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