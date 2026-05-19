Florida cracks down on capturing threatened sharks and rays as populations decline

Applicants must have a clear explanation for why a capture is needed.

Florida is putting a stronger layer of protection in place for some of its most vulnerable marine animals, a move that could benefit ocean ecosystems, coastal communities, and future generations that may one day encounter these species in the wild.

According to the St. Augustine Record, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has stopped broadly permitting the capture of marine species listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act for public display or exhibition.

Instead of moving through a more routine permitting process, requests involving species such as giant manta rays and queen conch will now undergo public review and require commission approval.

The change adds scrutiny at a time when many marine species face mounting pressure. Applicants must have a clear explanation for why a capture is needed and show what safeguards exist to keep animals from being sent overseas through permitting loopholes.

In practical terms, the new rule could help reduce the removal of threatened animals from the wild while encouraging aquariums and other institutions to pursue less extractive approaches to public education. That is good news not only for the animals themselves, but also for the people who rely on healthy oceans for tourism, recreation, and local economies.

Abundant marine life supports balanced ecosystems, cleaner waters, and the biodiversity that makes Florida's coastline both a natural treasure and an economic asset.

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The policy shift is especially notable for giant manta rays, a species conservation advocates have warned about for years. According to the St. Augustine Record, Defenders of Wildlife petitioned in 2015 to get the species listed under the Endangered Species Act, arguing that overfishing had driven a global population collapse.

A major factor in that overfishing has been overseas demand for manta ray gill plates, the structures the animals use for filter feeding. Research indicates that manta and devil gill plates are bought and sold for use in traditional Chinese medicine and promoted for ailments ranging from acne to cancer.

By tightening the rules around capture, Florida is helping close what conservationists say has been a significant gap in protection for threatened species. The move also serves as a reminder that stronger wildlife policy can benefit people as well. When marine species remain protected in their natural habitats, communities are better positioned to benefit from sustainable wildlife watching, healthier fisheries, and stronger long-term stewardship of public waters.

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