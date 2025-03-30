Residents reel as sudden blaze threatens beloved coastal town: 'It was all hands on deck'

"We're trying to take care of each other for sure down here."

Residents and small businesses in the Florida Keys were left in a difficult situation after a massive wildfire devastated the area.

What's happening?

CBS News detailed the aftermath of a recent wildfire that burned nearly 27,000 acres, which is larger than the entire city of Fort Lauderdale. The wildfire left thick smoke billowing over the only two routes in and out of the Florida Keys, causing the roads to be closed.

TikToker @countrymusicman captured footage of the heart-wrenching scene in a 19-second video.

The road closures left residents stranded and workers who travel from the mainland without the possibility of making it to their jobs. Fresh produce deliveries also couldn't be fulfilled, causing even more of a strain on many businesses.

"Servers couldn't get here," Sal Barrios Jr., who manages the restaurant Sal's Ballyhoo's owned by his father Chef Sal Barrios Sr., told CBS News. "It was stressful for me. I had to do bussing. I had to call my brother to come in, my dad, everybody. It was all hands on deck at that point. Even my mom had to come in and help a little bit."

Why is this important?

This is an example of how extreme weather events can affect the livelihoods of those who are left to deal with the reverberations. Sal's Ballyhoo's, which is located between Key Largo and Florida City, lost out on a significant amount of business in what was supposed to be its second-busiest time of the year, as March typically brings Spring Break travelers and NASCAR fans from nearby Homestead. Instead, the restaurant was devoid of its usual crowds.

This also highlights how wildfires and other catastrophes have become more frequent and intense due to ongoing climate change. As temperatures continue to rise due to planet-warming gases from rampant carbon emissions, it creates more favorable conditions for extreme weather events to cause even more damage, putting many communities and local ecosystems at risk.

What's being done about this?

Heather King, a regular customer at Sal's Ballyhoo's, stopped by to show her support in the wake of the downturn.

"We're trying to take care of each other for sure down here," King told CBS News. "I have a business here locally as well and it's important that we support each other."

One of the most effective forest management practices in combating wildfires is prescribed burns, which firefighters utilize to prevent larger disasters by ensuring landscapes burn regularly.

Also, working toward reducing pollution by transitioning to cleaner energy sources can help mitigate the conditions that contribute to these severe weather events. It's important to stay informed about critical climate issues and support policies and practices that aim to protect our environment.

