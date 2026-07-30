Florida loggerhead named Hope lost a flipper to an anchor line, and now her bandage is finally off

"She seems like such a chill girl, and looks so happy and peaceful when she's getting scrubbies."

Hope, a Florida loggerhead sea turtle in treatment for a lost flipper, no longer needs a compression bandage.

Hope lost one of her front flippers after becoming entangled in an anchor line, but her caretakers now say the injury site is healing much more cleanly.

What happened?

Following another wound care visit with veterinarian Dr. Terry, The Turtle Hospital posted an encouraging update on Hope.

#seaturtle #seaturtlerescue #savetheturtles @turtlehospital A quick update on our girl Hope! 🐢💙 Hope recently had another round of wound care with Dr. Terry, and we're continuing to monitor her progress as she heals. Thank you for all the love and support you've shown her throughout her journey! And for everyone who's been asking, our Hope bracelets are officially restocked! We also still have plenty of our custom Hope stickers available from our last restock 💙✨ #hopetheloggerhead #rescuerehabrelease @TurtleBette ♬ Happy Guitare - OsianRecords

In the video, The Turtle Hospital (@TurtleHospital) showed staff bringing Hope out of the water for treatment, along with new X-rays and blood tests.

"You might notice she is missing her bandage. That's a good sign," a person from Hope's care team told followers in the video.

Why does it matter?

While staff said the wound showed "some good scabbing," they added that Hope still has "a long way to go to be completely healed."

She also continues to receive regular wound care and broad-spectrum antibiotics.

A single entanglement can become life-threatening instantly. Managing fishing equipment properly can ensure that marine wildlife can thrive for as long as possible.

What's being done?

Hope is still being closely monitored as she recovers, The Turtle Hospital said. Lobster and shrimp are her favorite foods, and she's also eating mackerel and squid.

For Hope's latest exam, staff lowered the water level in her tank and then refilled it afterward.

The organization is also using Hope's recovery to raise money for continued animal care. Its Hope bracelets have been restocked, and custom Hope stickers are still available.

What are people saying?

Commenters were thrilled to see Hope's progress.

"She's doing amazing with 1 front flipper. y'all are great," one replied.

"I love Hope. She seems like such a chill girl, and looks so happy and peaceful when she's getting scrubbies. I'm glad her healing journey is going so well!" another wrote.

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