Madison County flash flood turns Union City Road into a river after 'the sky just busted'

"Somebody tried to cross it, washed them away."

Flash flooding in Madison County, Kentucky, turned at least one local road into what appeared to be a fast-moving river.

The account came from a short eyewitness video in which the poster said the weather changed with startling speed after a morning of fishing: "the sky just busted."

What happened?

The flooding was captured in a video posted to TikTok by Tina & Rick (@tina..rick), which showed severe conditions in Madison County and said that rushing water had taken over Union City Road.

"This is the road, and it looks like a river," the creator said. "This is Union City Road. Union City Road. This is the way we go to our house."

Beyond the road itself, the creator and a companion described damage elsewhere in the area.

"We got some friends, their church just washed away," they said, pointing to a vehicle in standing water, adding, "Somebody tried to cross it, washed them away." They also said they had crossed the same road roughly two hours earlier before returning home to find "about 10 inches of water" in their basement.

Why does it matter?

Flash floods are among the most dangerous weather disasters because they can develop with little warning and overwhelm roads, homes, and drainage systems within minutes.

When water rises this quickly, people can become trapped in vehicles, lose access to shelter, or face hazardous cleanup conditions inside water-damaged homes.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, businesses, roads, and community institutions all at once. They can also create public health risks through mold, contaminated water, injuries during evacuations, and the stress and financial strain that often follow sudden property loss.

What can I do?

When flash flooding hits, the most important step is to avoid driving or walking through floodwater. Even a small amount of moving water can sweep away a vehicle or knock a person off balance, and the depth of the water is often impossible to judge from the road.

It is also wise to prepare before the next storm by signing up for local weather alerts, keeping phones charged, moving valuables out of basements when heavy rain is forecast, and identifying more than one route home in case roads become impassable.

As communities recover, local aid efforts, houses of worship, and emergency response teams often become essential sources of shelter, supplies, and cleanup help for neighbors dealing with flood damage.

"A lot of prayers needed today," the creator said. "We got a lot of people in trouble here in Madison County." They added: "I've never seen water come this fast."

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