Flash flooding rushes into homes in Indiana as water rescues unfold

"I've never seen anything like this."

Emergency crews in Lanesville, Indiana, were conducting water rescues Tuesday after flash flooding quickly inundated homes.

As video of the flooding spread online, it offered a stark example of how fast severe weather can upend a small town.

What happened?

Footage shared on TikTok by the local storm-tracking account Zach's Weather Page (@zachswxpage) captured water rising rapidly in the Harrison County community.

The account said: "Major flash flooding is happening now in Lanesville, Indiana. Water rescues are ongoing as flood waters rush into homes across southern Indiana."

The video's caption said that "downtown Lanesville is being evacuated due to rising water" and identified Betsy Blocker as the source of the footage.

@zachswxpage Major flash flooding is happening now in Lanesville, Indiana. Water rescues are ongoing as flood waters rush into homes across southern Indiana. Reports state that downtown Lanesville is being evacuated due to rising water! (Video: Betsy Blocker) ♬ original sound - Zach's Weather Page

One commenter wrote: "I've live it Lanesville over 40 years and I've never seen anything like this."

Other users mentioned heavy rain in surrounding communities and expressed concern for relatives and neighbors.

"I live 20 minutes from Lanesville. This is so devastating. I'm praying everyone is safe," another person wrote.

Why does it matter?

In the United States, flash floods are among the most dangerous weather threats, partly because they can take shape with very little warning during strong summer storms.

Water can turn roads into traps, sweep away vehicles, and rush into homes before residents have time to react.

When extreme weather disasters flood neighborhoods, they can destroy belongings, damage buildings, interrupt local businesses, and leave families facing expensive repairs, insurance headaches, and possible displacement.

Public health risks can follow, too, including contaminated water, mold, and dangerous debris.

What can I do?

If flash flooding is possible in your area, the most important step is to stay alert to local warnings and move quickly when officials recommend evacuation.

Never drive through flooded roads, even if the water looks shallow, because the road surface may have been washed out or the current may be stronger than it appears.

Keep phones charged, sign up for emergency alerts, store important documents in waterproof containers, and identify higher ground or a safe place to go if flooding develops quickly.

For homeowners and renters, reviewing flood risk can also make a difference.

That might mean checking drainage around your property, protecting valuables, and learning whether flood insurance or emergency planning tools make sense where you live.

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