Residents worry that emerging threat will render some US towns uninhabitable: 'I doubt it will survive another one'

"If you mess with Mother Nature, you lose."

Towns in eastern Kentucky may soon become uninhabitable as flooding and landslides intensify in the area. The scientists working to understand and manage the problem face an uncertain future with spending cuts looming.

What's happening?

Rural mountain hollows across the southern Appalachian region are beset by frequent floods and landslides caused by excessive rainfall. In the 2022 floods, entire communities in eastern Kentucky were swept away as dozens perished.

2025 has been another year to forget for the Bluegrass State. As the Lexington Herald Leader reports, three deadly storms have claimed at least 47 lives.

For those in the affiliated areas, the ever-present threat is a constant worry. A retired miner from one of the towns affected told the Guardian, "The floods have made this a ghost town. I doubt it will survive another one. If you mess with Mother Nature, you lose."

Why are extreme weather events such a concern?

The extreme weather events are being driven and made worse by the planet-heating pollution of dirty energy sources. Rising global temperatures are "steroids for weather," as journalist and climate tech investor Molly Wood explains.

The storms that decimated eastern Kentucky ultimately began with the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A study into the flooding that hit the Mississippi central valley in April 2025 by the World Weather Attribution initiative estimated that human activity had a direct impact on increasing the likelihood (+40%) and severity (+9%) of the floods.

Compounding the problem is a lack of research and infrastructure in place to warn residents ahead of time. Geologists are working to gather data and establish early warning systems, but the current administration's proposed budget reductions will derail and possibly end their efforts.

Worse still, managing the next disaster will be much more difficult due to the cuts made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

What's being done about extreme weather?

As insurmountable as the challenges ahead may seem, there are practical steps everyone can take to help. It has never been more important to stay informed about climate issues and to support candidates who take the problem seriously. Productive conversations with loved ones can also sow the seeds of lasting change.

Additionally, taking steps to reduce your pollution like ditching single-use plastics and installing solar panels can all contribute to easing the threat in the long term.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.