Scientists investigate little-known side effect of next-gen power plants: 'So important'

In a study from the University of California, Davis published in Nature Water, scientists explained how floating solar projects impact birds and other wildlife, as explained in a summary published on Phys.org.

Since 71% of the Earth is covered by water, placing solar panels on bodies of water is becoming a popular way to increase affordable energy projects without displacing land use. However, few studies have been done about how solar panels on water, or floating photovoltaics, affect aquatic wildlife.

According to the National Audubon Society, more than 33% of bird populations in the U.S. are at high or moderate conservation concern.

"Habitat loss due to agricultural intensification and urbanization is arguably the biggest threat to birds, along with climate change," said Virginia Tech associate professor in the College of Natural Resources and Environment Ashley Dayer in a school press release.

"That's why it's so important to understand how waterbirds are going to respond to floating solar and if there is the possibility for conservation concessions at new floating solar facilities," said Elliott Steele, a UC Davis Wild Energy Center postdoctoral scholar who co-authored the study, per the Phys.org summary.

"We want to advance clean energy while promoting healthy, functional environments," Steele continued. "Achieving this balance requires that we rigorously study and understand how wildlife responds to floating solar so we can ensure that negative impacts are avoided and potential ecological benefits are realized."

In the study, UC Davis scientists investigated how floating photovoltaic projects could impact birds. They documented a wide diversity of birds and their interactions with floating solar panels, as well as human interactions with wildlife on solar panels, sometimes trying to deter them.

"We immediately knew this was a very important interaction, especially given the precipitous decline in waterbird numbers globally," said UC Davis professor Rebecca R. Hernandez in the Phys.org summary. "We leveraged our team's expertise in ecology and energy system science to identify risks and solution pathways such that waterbirds and floating PV can coexist."

"While we're at this critical threshold of renewable energy development, we want to put more thought into the design that can benefit birds and other wildlife as we go forward," said UC Davis Ph.D. candidate Emma Forester, per Phys.org.

The scientists concluded that more research needs to be done to further explore how waterbirds interact with floating solar panels, as well as the effects they have on each other.

According to the Phys.org summary, the authors have continued studying this in the field, noticing "black-crowned night herons resting on a floating solar structure before dawn, double-breasted cormorants jockeying for a favorable site, black phoebes nesting under panels, and more."

Solar panels can help decrease harmful planet-warming pollution from other energy sources, like coal and natural gas, which contribute to loss of habitat for waterbirds. However, solar panels do take up land. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, it would take up to 0.8% of the entire area of the United States to meet our energy needs.

With floating solar panels, scientists could create solar systems that don't destroy habitats. Incorporating solar panels onto bodies of water or in farm systems could have added benefits, including water retention and space savings.

Fortunately, scientists have noticed positive interaction with water birds and floating solar panels so far.

