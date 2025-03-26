Doctor issues urgent warning over alarming uptick in infectious disease spread by insects: '[It's] basically a 12-fold rise'

Doctors shared that cat and dog owners should especially take the situation seriously.

The state of Texas is experiencing an increase in the flea-borne disease typhus, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported in February. Typhus is a bacterial infection that is spread by fleas that come into contact with an infected rodent or other animal.

What's happening?

Local physician and professor Dr. Gregory Anstead told the Denton RC that Texas is experiencing "basically a 12-fold rise in the state" of typhus. This disease was at a high in the state in the 1940s, and the Texas Department of State Health Services has seen a rise in cases again over the last 15 years.

While the disease once had been primarily contained to the southern part of the state, it is now found further north toward Dallas, which Dr. Anstead attributes to population growth.

He shared that cat and dog owners should especially take the rise of typhus seriously, as this disease can impact not only their pets but also them. A person can become infected if they are bitten or encounter flea dirt or droppings.

Why is this increase so concerning, in Texas and beyond?

As Dr. Anstead shared, the spread of typhus can be attributed to not only population growth but also higher temperatures due to the warming planet.

As human-driven pollution warms the planet's atmosphere, species like fleas are often primed to thrive. Researchers have found that fleas experience more activity — i.e., biting, mating, and bacterial growth — in warmer temperatures. Similar patterns have been found with other disease-spreading vector species, including mosquitoes that transmit malaria, dengue fever, West Nile virus, and more.

As the planet continues to heat up, warmer temperatures provide fleas the breeding ground to spread diseases, which puts more people at risk.

What can people do to avoid typhus?

To help prevent the spread of flea-borne typhus, the emphasis lies in flea control and avoiding contact with rodents. For pet parents, flea prevention treatments, maintaining clean surroundings, and ensuring your home is properly secured against rodents are all great ways to prevent contact.

With the spread of flea-borne typhus, it is important to avoid areas with heavy rodent activity. As Texas is the state with the highest number of flea-borne typhus cases annually, if you suspect that you have been exposed, seek medical care as soon as possible.

This discovery of increased flea-borne typhus shows how important better sanitation, healthcare, and community education is in preventing disease and helping us all live healthier lives.

