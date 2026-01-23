Researchers shocked after catching near-extinct cat on camera for first time in nearly 30 years: 'An extraordinary moment'

"We can now celebrate its return."

While not quite as dramatic as a phoenix rising from the ashes, one wild cat left researchers hopeful after an apparent return from the brink of extinction in Thailand, Smithsonian Magazine reported.

Researchers in Thailand rediscovered the flat-headed cat in the country's Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary, as detailed in a news release from Panthera.

This marked the first sighting of the species in Thailand in nearly 30 years. The wild cat was captured by trail cameras 13 times inside the sanctuary in 2024, and another 16 times in 2025.

Included in the sightings were a female flat-headed cat and her cub. This confirmed that the species has continued to reproduce in the region.

"This is a landmark moment for Thailand and a powerful reflection of our long-standing commitment to conservation," said Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director General of Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Classified as "Endangered" on the IUCN Red List, the flat-headed cat is believed to have a global population of around 2,500. However, many experts feared the species was completely eradicated from Thailand.

"For decades, the flat-headed cat has been classified as 'likely extinct,' but after years of sustained protection, strong scientific partnerships, and community stewardship, we can now celebrate its return to Thailand this National Wildlife Day," Charoenshunsa said.

"The flat-headed cat's resurgence is a well-timed reminder that when we safeguard our natural heritage, we safeguard our nation's wild habitats and future," he added.

Though once thought extinct, the find confirms the presence of a breeding population of the endangered feline, highlighting the importance of conserving its wetland habitat.

Despite ongoing threats to its habitat, the flat-headed cat appears to at least have a fighting chance of long-term survival in Thailand. With diverse terrain and vulnerable ecosystems throughout the country, Thailand has long been known for its biodiversity.

At the same time, this has made research efforts quite challenging. By using trail cameras, conservation experts can better monitor the population density and behavioral patterns of rare species without disrupting their habitat.

"Rediscovering flat-headed cats in southern Thailand is an extraordinary moment for conservation," Wai Ming Wong, Panthera's small cat conservation science director, told Mongabay in an email.

