Officials make shocking decision about fate of historic landmark after hurricane damage: 'This is the iconic structure'

Following repeated damage sustained after strong hurricanes, a century-old Florida landmark is set to be demolished and rebuilt.

What's happening?

In Flagler Beach, Florida, a nearly 100-year-old pier will receive a long-overdue facelift that will better prepare it for severe weather events, especially major hurricanes.

Opened in 1928, the Flagler Beach Pier has long been a community landmark and popular fishing spot. But it has seen its fair share of close calls over the years.

Originally stretching 800 feet long, the pier was severely damaged by a nor'easter in 1984, losing 432 feet of length to the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew took an additional 160 feet from the remaining pier. However, after being struck by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, officials decided to close the attraction and opted for a reconstruction project.

As Fox 35 reported, Flagler Beach Pier will finally begin that long-awaited reconstruction. Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin explained the significance of the much-needed repairs to the pier.

"The pier will be 100 years old next year," Martin said. "This is the iconic structure of Flagler County, not just Flagler Beach."

Why is the reconstruction of the Flagler Beach Pier important?

While the pier reconstruction project aims to rebuild and reinforce a piece of Florida history, the years of abuse from multiple hurricanes are certainly something to take note of.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, the connection between warmer ocean waters and stronger hurricanes has become a cause for concern.

Hurricanes are generally becoming stronger and potentially more destructive over time, particularly in the Atlantic Ocean. This trend is linked to rising sea surface temperatures due to the steady increase in global temperature. Warmer ocean waters provide more energy for hurricanes to intensify.

While the overall frequency of hurricanes may not necessarily increase, there's a greater likelihood of stronger storms in a shorter time frame. This includes more Category 4 and 5 hurricanes, which can cause catastrophic damage.

What's being done about the reconstruction project?

With stronger storms in mind, Flagler Beach officials are attempting to ensure that the new pier will be able to withstand the worst that Mother Nature has to offer.

As Fox 35 reported, the first 100 feet of the pier that is closest to shore will be "preserved and reinforced." The remainder of the new pier will be completely overhauled with a concrete structure.

Not only will the new pier have a stronger base, but it will be built more than 10 feet taller. This will give the structure more of a chance to withstand violent storm surges and rapidly rising sea levels.

"That, in theory, takes it out of the 500-year storm and the wave action associated with those storms, because it's the wave action that pops and destroys the pier from the underside," Martin explained.

According to Martin, while the project will attempt to honor the historic landmark, its modernization is a higher priority.

"We still have some historic boards that are on the pier. We're going to do our best to preserve as much as we can," Martin added. "Over the past hundred years we've saved as much as we can, but it's time for progress."

