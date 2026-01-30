Family honors late parents with stunning gift: 'That is what this is all about'

"Our hope is that generations of families to come can enjoy this."

A family's decades-long connection to the land is being transformed into a lasting gift for both people and nature.

As The Penticton Herald reported, the Stoss family donated 78 acres of former farmland to become a new conservation area in Southwold, Ontario.

The newly named Five Maples Conservation Area honors the legacy of Steve and Magdalena Stoss, whose dream of owning a farm took root when they purchased the property in 1966.

The land, now under the stewardship of the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, preserves the memory of five towering maple trees that once lined the farm's laneway.

For Werner Stoss, his wife Myrna, and their children, the donation is about passing on an experience.

The conservation area sits alongside a growing subdivision and is slated to become part of a larger trail network connecting nearby communities, giving residents access to green space as development expands.

LTVCA officials said the site will help foster environmental stewardship by allowing visitors to experience nature directly.

"As people we understand that we are only here so long and that we can do things for our communities and for the families of our communities that last forever, and that is what this is all about," LTVCA chief administrative officer Mark Peacock said.

"If people can get out there, if people can experience what it's about, if they can hear all of the things that you hear in a bush and feel the breeze come through the trees, it's a very different thing than sitting in a school and learning about science."

Werner Stoss echoed that sentiment, saying the family wanted the land to remain a place where people can learn.

"Our hope is that generations of families to come can enjoy this land the same way we did and also learn about the flowers, the trees, and the wildlife that exist in nature," Stoss told The Penticton Herald.

The Stoss family's decision isn't an isolated one. Across North America, more families are choosing to protect the land they love by donating it for conservation rather than development, creating lasting benefits for their communities.

In North Carolina, a family donated a sprawling 222-acre property that had been in their care for generations, asking only that it continue to be shared and enjoyed by others.

In Nova Scotia, a retired couple preserved a 40-acre parcel after deciding it was important to safeguard the land's ecological value.

The Five Maples Conservation Area now stands among these other donations as a living tribute to both the family's past and their connection to the future, where community and environmental care grow side by side.

