Scottish family heads out to fish, sails straight into a 'sea of jellyfish'

A swarm that dense could block the seawater intake that helps keep the engine cool.

A father and his twin sons left the Scottish coast expecting an ordinary mackerel outing, but the water ahead turned into a strange, nearly unbroken field of moon jellyfish, according to Wyoming News Now.

What happened?

On the fishing trip from Dunbeath, 37-year-old Daniel Macleod said he and his sons, Max and Jake, began seeing unusually high numbers of jellyfish almost as soon as they departed the harbor.

By the time they arrived in Dunbeath Bay, those early sightings had built into what Macleod described as a "sea of jellyfish," per Wyoming News Now.

"It was quite unbelievable to see — it was something that I've certainly never witnessed in my years of fishing," Macleod said.

He posted the surreal footage on social media. Talker (@talker_news), The Inverness Courier (@theinvernesscourier) and other news sites reshared the footage.

"That's tonight's nightmare sorted," one person commented on The Inverness Courier's Instagram post.

Why does it matter?

One jellyfish bloom does not confirm an environmental shift, but ecosystem imbalance — whether due to warming waters, pollution runoff, or other factors — can create conditions that allow jellyfish to thrive, damage coastal infrastructure, and alter marine food webs.

Macleod's immediate concern was the boat itself, since a swarm that dense could block the seawater intake that helps keep the engine cool.

Fortunately, the boat continued working properly, but Macleod said the family ended up with a much smaller catch than usual. "It was definitely harder fishing," he asserted.

What can I do?

If you spot a dense jellyfish bloom, it may be wise to slow down, avoid driving straight through it when possible, and keep a close eye on your engine if it relies on seawater cooling.

It can also help to check local fishing reports, harbor updates, and weather/marine advisories before heading out. Unusual concentrations of wildlife can affect where fish are feeding and whether certain areas are safe or practical to navigate.

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