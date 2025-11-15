Researchers unveil innovative trap that could revolutionize how people catch fish: 'Cost-effective and durable'

Researchers at Nagaland University in Lumami, India, recently collaborated with local bamboo weavers to design a low-cost fishing trap composed of plastic and bamboo threads, both of which are easily sourced.

The new fishing tool, dubbed the "BR Fishing Trap," was developed as an inexpensive and effective alternative to the conventional fishing gear on the market. Constructed like a woven box, the Trap has four entry points for the fish rather than the typical one or two, rendering the contraption at least two to three times more efficient than the norm.

A report by Awaz the Voice News described the Trap as "easy to install, transport and clean" as well as "robust, long-lasting, and resistant to rot" thanks to the durable blend of plastic thread and organic bamboo. The Nagaland researchers anticipate that their innovation will prove beneficial for both open-stream or river fishing and cage culture fish farming.

Conventional fishing equipment — including nets, lines, and traps — is a major source of plastic waste in our waterways, contributing to the endangerment of river and ocean wildlife and the overall degradation of these bodies of water. The microplastics that linger imperceptibly in our waterways may even enter our bodies through our food and drinking water, putting our health at risk as well.

While the bamboo-plastic blend used in the BR Fishing Trap isn't altogether perfect, it's certainly a step in the right direction when it comes to reducing plastic pollution and promoting sustainability in the fishing industry.

What's more, the involvement of locally sourced bamboo as well as locally based bamboo weavers will likely help boost the regional economy, securing the livelihoods of artisans and fisherfolk alike.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score early access to Nike’s best Black Friday deals — and get an extra 25% off Nike’s exclusive Black Friday preview collection is loaded with early access deals on crowd-favorites like ultra-soft hoodies, training bags and duffles, and of course, Air Jordans. Plus, use code ACCESS to get an extra 25% off, but only for a limited time. Learn more

"Fishing in our hill streams often depends on market-based gears which are costly and not always suitable," explained Nagaland University's Pukhrambam Rajesh Singh. "By designing this trap with local bamboo weavers, we created a solution that is not only cost-effective and durable but also empowers local craftsmanship."

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.