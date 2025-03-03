Experts reveal disturbing cause of unexpected deaths of two washed-up creatures: 'Fluid found in the trachea and lungs'

Two marine mammals — a green turtle and a juvenile whaler shark — washed up dead on Sydney beaches. The cause? According to several experts interviewed by the Manly Observer, it was improper fishing practices.

What's happening?

The shark was found at the end of January. David Baxter, the founder of Marine Life Rangers, autopsied the animal and found small hooks in its mouth. He also found "marks which were consistent with blunt force trauma," which he suspected were the work of fishermen.

"The shark quite happily takes more bait and the fishermen will see them as an annoyance," he told the Observer.

Whaler sharks are a protected species in the Cabbage Tree Bay Aquatic Reserve, where they spend their early life. Manly Beach, where the shark washed up, is part of that reserve.

The turtle had a similar fate. The Taronga Wildlife Hospital, which analyzed the turtle's body, told the Observer, "The diameter and pattern of the lesions, together with fluid found in the trachea and lungs is highly suggestive of rope entanglement and drowning."

Unfortunately, incidents such as these happen all too often. Birds often get tangled in fishing lines, and both marine and land animals can choke on them.

Why does proper fishing line recycling matter?

It might not be the kind of item you think about recycling, but it's just as important to do so.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that, as of 2019, at least 115 species of marine animals were affected by entanglement in the United States alone. Worldwide, it was at least 200.

Fishing lines and other plastic debris don't discriminate, either. They can entangle any kind of animal, whether it's endangered or not.

This poses a threat to conservation efforts, which seek to preserve biodiversity and ocean ecosystems. Biodiversity is crucial to both the planet's well-being and human health. Resources including clean air, potable water, and healthy food all depend on biodiversity.

"Life from the oceans provides the main source of animal protein for many people," The Royal Society explains. "… Coral reefs and mangrove forests act as natural defences protecting coastlines from waves and storms."

What's being done about this?

There are multiple bins for fishing waste available on Australia's beaches. Unfortunately, these kinds of tragedies won't stop until people properly dispose of their fishing lines (and other potentially lethal plastic products). Knowing your recycling options can go a long way.

If you live in the U.S., you can recycle monofilament fishing lines through the Berkley Conservation Institute.

Whatever you do, though, don't include them with your regular recycling. Fishing lines are made of a specific type of plastic that cannot be processed at your standard recycling plant.

If you want to help reduce fishing waste, try picking up litter at your local beach (or anywhere). To help your local ecosystem, you could also rewild your yard.

