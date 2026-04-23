Remarkable underwater footage captures fish changing colors in mere seconds

A breathtaking underwater encounter is captivating viewers after a diver filmed a fish morphing its colors in the blink of an eye — a transformation so fast it feels almost magical.

Captured on the Great Barrier Reef, the footage shows a surgeonfish rapidly shifting from pale white to a deep jet black within seconds, according to Discover Wildlife.

Master Reef Guide Jamie Wilson, who filmed the scene, was initially drawn to an unusual behavior while observing a school of fish above a coral formation.

"I was intrigued by a stream of hundreds of pale surgeonfish high up in the water column, with half of them making a significant detour down to an isolated coral bommie for some reason," he said, per Discover Wildlife. "Going in for a closer look, it became apparent they were stopping off for a quick spot of cleaning with a few species of cleaner wrasse."

In the video, a cluster of surgeonfish gathers at a coral cleaning station. As one fish approaches, its body darkens almost instantly, as if a shadow washes over it.

"Fish are thought to change color for a variety of reasons — camouflage, communication, mating practice, stress — in this case, it's most likely to signal to the cleaner wrasse that it's not a threat and ready for a clean," Wilson explained. There's "a potential added benefit of parasites being easier to locate for the cleaner fish."

Moments like this highlight the complexity and cooperation that define life on coral reefs.

Healthy reefs support vast marine ecosystems, providing shelter for countless species and helping protect coastlines. But these environments are under increasing pressure from warming oceans and pollution.

Capturing scenes helps viewers understand what's at stake and why protecting coral reefs matters far beyond the ocean.

Viewers online were mesmerized by the transformation.

"Wow," one commenter wrote. "Absolutely amazing."

"That's awesome," another added.

"Fishie went from day mode to night mode," a third joked.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.