Sisters make incredible underwater discovery while traveling in Grenada: 'This is so cool'

by Jeremiah Budin
Photo Credit: TikTok

A pair of sibling travel and sustainability content creators were visiting the Caribbean island nation Grenada when they came across an attraction they wanted to share with the internet.

"Did you know that Grenada is home to the world's first underwater sculpture park?" the Baggage Girls (@baggagegirls) asked their followers. "In 2004, Hurricane Ivan hit Grenada's coast, and a local artist saw the opportunity to turn the tide and transform the damaged coastline into an underwater park."

@baggagegirls Explore the world's first underwater sculpture park in Grenada with us! We recently traveled to Grenada to learn about sustainable tourism in the Caribbean and we had to check out this ecotourism experience! We were impressed by the marine life and love what this park is doing for the reef! 🪸🐠🌊 #grenadatiktok🇬🇩🇬🇩🇬🇩🇬🇩🇬🇩 #grenada #carribean #underwatersculpturepark #ecotourism ♬ original sound - Baggage

The underwater sculpture park was created by Jason deCaires Taylor of Britain. It is accessible to visitors via snorkeling or scuba diving, according to a Sandals Resorts blog, with the sculptures sitting on the ocean floor around six to 16 feet under the surface.

As the Baggage Girls explained, the sculptures were designed specifically with the environment in mind. They are made of pH-neutral cement and placed near coral spawning sites, drawing divers away from the natural coral reef to protect it from damage.

Coral reefs all over the world are under threat from various human-caused environmental problems, such as ocean acidification and vandalism by tourists. As these reefs support so much diverse marine life, they are in dire need of protection — which the underwater sculpture park offers in a fun and creative way.

"By visiting this marine protected area you're not only connecting to Grenada's rich underwater ecosystem but you're also helping to support conservation efforts," the Baggage Girls explained. "Your entry fees help manage fishing quotas and protect this marine paradise. This is a true ecotourism experience that connects people to the destination while preserving its beauty for generations to come."

Watch now: How did Hurricane Helene wreak havoc so far inland?

The Baggage Girls' followers were highly impressed by the park. 

"Great video, that is super cool. I had never heard of this before. Looks like fun. I love snorkeling," one commenter wrote. 

"This is so cool," another agreed. 

"I need to go to Grenada," someone else wrote.

