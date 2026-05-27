Woman climbs 50 feet into tree for cat before firefighters lower them both to safety

"We don't want to see anybody get hurt getting up there."

A pet rescue in Colorado Springs ended safely on Friday after a woman climbed about 50 feet up a tree to reach her stranded cat — and then had to be rescued herself.

By late afternoon, crews had secured the woman and the cat and lowered both safely to the ground. No injuries were reported.

According to KKCO 11 News, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to an emergency rescue call near the intersection of Circle Drive and Yuma Street by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

The tree-scaling escapade required Heavy Rescue and High-Angle Rescue crews on scene to help a woman who had climbed high into a tree after becoming concerned about her cat.

According to the Fire Department Special Operations Lieutenant, the cat had been up in the tree for at least a few hours and was not coming down. The cat owner was worried and climbed the tree to reach it.

Lt. Drew Cahill said crews fitted the woman with a harness and used climbing ropes after she reached the cat. After getting hold of the animal, she tucked it into her shirt while firefighters helped lower them both.

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In just 30 minutes, the department said the rescue was complete and that the woman, the cat, and the responders were all uninjured.

"I think the cat had been up for a few hours, at least, and was not coming down," Cahill said. "Eventually, the cat's going to figure their way out and make it down. … We don't want to see anybody get hurt getting up there."

Climbing 50 feet off the ground creates a serious hazard. Falls from that height can cause severe injuries, and rescuers may face additional risks when called to retrieve someone from an elevated position.

The firefighters' message was straightforward: Do not climb a tree to retrieve a cat.

Rescue professionals say cats are generally better equipped to handle those situations than people are. If a pet is stuck somewhere high up, the safest first step is to watch from the ground and give the animal time. Cats often climb up on their own and can eventually find a way back down.

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