Firefighters race to save 25 million bees after semi breaks down in Utah heat

"We're happy to report that no firefighters were stung during the operation."

A broken-down semi in Utah became an unusual rescue scene when millions of honey bees were left baking in the sun.

Instead of battling flames, firefighters from Utah's Unified Fire Authority raced to Parleys Canyon to keep roughly 25 million bees alive as temperatures climbed after a semi-truck carrying honeybees broke down, according to UPI.

The load included 480 hives, each holding roughly 40,000 to 60,000 bees.

While mechanics worked to get the truck moving again, firefighters stepped in to protect the insects from the heat. According to the Unified Fire Authority, crews lightly sprayed the trailer with water to help the bees stay cool and steady while stranded on the roadside.

Without the airflow that normally comes from highway travel, the colonies were stuck in direct sun and rising temperatures. The fire authority said the bees were "at risk of dying if the truck stayed parked in the sun for too long, as there wouldn't be a cool breeze from the truck moving along the highway."

This was not just a story about unusual cargo. Honey bees play a major role in pollinating crops, gardens, and flowering plants, making them one of the most important animals in many food and ecosystem chains.

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That means the stakes were much bigger than saving a truck full of insects. Protecting millions of bees helps protect the work they do in farms, neighborhoods, and natural spaces. When pollinators are stressed or lost, the effects can ripple outward to food production and biodiversity.

The situation also highlights how heat can create unexpected emergencies. In this case, a vehicle breakdown quickly turned into a threat to living animals that depended on careful handling and fast-thinking.

As the Unified Fire Authority put it, "While mechanics worked on the truck, firefighters carefully used a hose to mist the trailer and keep the bees cool, calm and safe in the heat." Officials added, "We're happy to report that no firefighters were stung during the operation."

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