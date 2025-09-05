Specially trained dogs track down dangerous threat carried hundreds of miles in cargo shipments: 'It's deeply concerning'

Detection dogs from Australia's National Fire Ant Eradication Program recently uncovered several invasive fire ant nests at five mining sites in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

Experts believe the ants spread via pallets of bricks transported more than 500 miles from known fire ant biosecurity zones, demonstrating how easily invasive species can spread even amid mitigation efforts.

"It's deeply concerning," Invasive Species Council advocacy manager Reece Pianta told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "It shows what we've known for a long time — if fire ants get into shipments from one site in the fire ant zone, they can spread to multiple parts of Australia all in one go."

Fire ants are a highly invasive species posing serious risks to humans and wildlife. Their painful stings can trigger severe allergic reactions, medical complications, and even death in rare cases. Pets, livestock, and native animals are particularly vulnerable to multiple stings, which can be debilitating or deadly.

Beyond health risks, fire ants also prey on native insects and small mammals, disrupting ecosystems and threatening biodiversity. One study estimated that 38% of mammals, 45% of birds, 69% of reptiles, and 95% of frogs in Southeast Queensland could experience population declines because of the fire ants.

And the economic toll of a fire ant invasion is massive. Losses and eradication costs can run into billions of dollars annually. The invasive species also damages crops and invades pastures, and it can destroy electrical and irrigation equipment, creating significant challenges for farmers and rural communities.

To eliminate the newly detected nests, the National Fire Ant Eradication Program used direct nest injections along with treatments of the surrounding area. While initial reports suggest these measures were effective, environmental advocates told the ABC that the incident could divert critical resources from ongoing fire ant eradication efforts in Southeast Queensland.

Australia has a national plan to eradicate fire ants by 2032. The strategy combines large-scale baiting — using planes, helicopters, drones, and vehicles — with smaller efforts carried out by individual landowners who apply bait by hand. But this latest outbreak underscores just how difficult it is to eliminate an invasive species even with a plan in place.

Moving forward, the National Fire Ant Eradication Program will conduct tracing to determine whether equipment or materials moved from the affected mines could have helped spread the invasive species.

Fortunately, experts believe that the Bowen Basin's dry climate and limited food sources may make it hard for the fire ants to thrive. Even so, surveillance will continue for years to ensure the infestation has been contained.

