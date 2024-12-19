Biologists make grim discovery washed ashore along Alaska coastline: 'We don't know'

The death of this whale is a reminder of the challenges marine life faces.

A 47-foot fin whale washed up onto shore near Anchorage, Alaska, and stirred up conversation about marine health. For scientists, the sighting raised concerns about what caused this endangered animal to lose its life.

What's happening

The fin whale was believed to be a young female between one and three years old. It was found along the shoreline of the Knik Arm, a waterway connected to the Gulf of Alaska, as reported by The Guardian. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration experts noted that it's unusual for fin whales to end up in the area. "Whatever it does or doesn't do — we don't know," said NOAA biologist Barbara Mahoney.

NOAA biologists and veterinarians collected tissue samples from the whale to investigate the cause of death, but according to The Guardian, decomposition and a lack of visible injuries made it challenging to determine what happened.

Why this is important

Fin whales are endangered, and face challenges from ship collisions to getting tangled in fishing gear. On top of that, warming oceans are making it harder for them to find enough food to survive.

These animals play a key role in keeping the ocean healthy by moving nutrients through the water and enriching deep-sea ecosystems with their bodies after death, just as sperm whales and other types of whales do.

What's being done about it?

Scientists are trying to understand what caused this whale to end up on shore, to help protect other whales in the future. Efforts are underway to address the threats whales face, such as policies to slow down ships in migration zones and reducing underwater noise pollution.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Adopting reusable alternatives to single-use plastics, supporting local conservation organizations, and being thoughtful about your carbon footprint are all great places to start helping. Buying locally grown food or switching to energy-efficient appliances (like induction stoves) helps lower global rising temperatures.

The death of this whale is a reminder of the challenges marine life faces, but it's also an opportunity to consider how we can contribute to healthier oceans, which in turn contribute to healthier communities.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







