Researchers launch project to uncover secrets from ocean floor: 'We think this has a lot of promise'

Testing will continue over the coming years.

by Leslie Sattler
University of Washington's researchers want to turn fiber-optic cables into around-the-clock listening devices for orca vocalizations.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

University of Washington researchers lowered 1.3 miles of fiber-optic cable into waters off Washington state to test whether the same lines that carry internet signals can pick up endangered orca vocalizations.

According to The Seattle Times, the team wants to turn these slender fibers into around-the-clock listening devices. Success would mean the thousands of miles of fiber-optic infrastructure already laid across seafloors worldwide could become a widespread system for tracking marine animals.

Fewer than 75 southern resident orcas remain in the Salish Sea, facing threats from vessel noise, contaminated water, and vanishing food sources. The number of Chinook salmon, a key prey species, has fallen by more than 60% since 1984 due to habitat destruction, overfishing, dams, and warming waters.

The cable system acts as one long sensor, showing precisely where animals are and their paths of travel. While the technology has picked up deep-pitched calls from fin and blue whales in tests near Oregon, orcas communicate at higher pitches that haven't been tested.

If the system works, it could notify Washington State Ferries when orcas swim toward Seattle, giving operators time to reduce speed or delay noisy work until the whales pass. The data might also show how orcas adjust their calls during hunting or how they work together to catch fish. Scientists could identify individual orcas by voice alone.

Around 870,000 miles of submarine cables span the globe, offering infrastructure for ocean research. 

"We think this has a lot of promise to fill in those key data gaps," said Yuta Masuda, director of science at Allen Family Philanthropies.

In January, the High Seas Treaty takes effect, establishing safeguarded areas in international waters. Scientists need more information about how human activities harm ocean species and which areas need protection most urgently.

On the barge off San Juan Island, the research team connected cable sections while the barge rocked on waves and received information on computers at the shoreline as graphic displays. Cameras were positioned to film whale movements whenever sounds registered.

Testing will continue over the coming years before the technology can shape protection plans for Salish Sea orcas.

