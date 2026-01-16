Officials enlist new tactics in battle against ginormous hogs taking over US region: 'A challenge for all of us'

Officials are starting to use new tactics to combat a growing feral hog problem on protected lands that straddle the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

According to Clarksville Now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, is using bait trapping and aerial operations to euthanize feral hogs at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area through February.

Officials will use infrared cameras to identify hogs' heat signatures, tracking the swine and guiding wildlife specialists to their locations in an effort to improve their removal efforts.

"Feral hogs have become a challenge for all of us who care about Land Between the Lakes. They can harm the land and wildlife we enjoy, so we're working together with our partners to manage the problem in a responsible way," said Jim McCoy, Land Between the Lakes area supervisor, in the Clarksville Now report. "This is a team effort, and we're thankful for everyone's support in helping keep this area healthy and welcoming for visitors and neighbors alike."

Feral hogs have become a serious problem across the Southeastern United States, as well as in western states.

Hogs have been introduced to the United States at various times, including by early explorers and in the late 19th century and early 20th century to be hunted recreationally. Their populations grew, especially after large predators such as wolves were eliminated across many areas, as the U.S. Geological Survey has detailed.

Feral hogs can decimate ecosystems, reproduce incredibly quickly, and move in large packs that can make them tough to deal with. According to the Houston Advanced Research Center, they cost the U.S. $1.5 billion in crop damage per year.

They can weigh up to 400 pounds, have four sharp tusks, and are tough to kill. On top of that, they carry diseases that can harm domesticated hogs and other livestock, as well as pets and wildlife, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Land Between the Lakes is a particularly tricky place to address a feral hog problem. As detailed by Clarksville Now, it's illegal to hunt wild boar in Kentucky to discourage people from releasing hogs to hunt. In Tennessee, the hogs can only be hunted in specific places.

Instead, officials hope to bait, trap, and euthanize the animals. Past iterations of the program have seen success, as officials trapped and killed 1,445 hogs. They hope to improve on their results this year.

