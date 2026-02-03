Officials announce aggressive plan to eradicate wild 'killers': 'We've got to get rid of some of these'

"An important part of the solution."

New Zealand's government is working to eliminate all feral cats in the country by 2050.

As The Guardian reported, years of campaigning led to the inclusion of feral cats on New Zealand's Predator Free 2050 list. They are the first addition since the list was created in 2016.

Despite pleas from animal rights activists, feral cats can be legally caught and killed across the country. In the coming months, the government may explore coordinated targeting of feral cats and expansive eradication research.

"In order to boost biodiversity, to boost heritage landscape and to boost the type of place we want to see, we've got to get rid of some of these killers," said New Zealand's conservation minister, Tama Potaka.

Over 2.5 million feral cats roam New Zealand today. They are notorious for killing native animals that are vulnerable or nearing extinction, including birds like the southern dotterel.

Other predators on New Zealand's list include rats, stoats, ferrets, weasels, and possums.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Controlling predators is essential in places like New Zealand that are experiencing a biodiversity crisis. High rates of threatened native species are altering local landscapes and food webs, driving abnormal ecosystem shifts.

In other places, lawmakers have also explored predator-control measures to help native species thrive where they have always existed.

If you are interested in supporting biodiversity where you live, consider taking local action by volunteering with a conservation group or donating money to native wildlife efforts.

Predator programs are often controversial but can be essential to restore ecological balance and support a sustainable planet.

Social media users have highlighted polls showing that approximately 75% of New Zealanders think feral cats are a legitimate threat.

However, the New Zealand government is not targeting domestic cats kept as pets.

"New Zealand is full of proud cat owners, and domestic pets are not part of this Predator Free target," Potaka said. "Responsible ownership, desexing, microchipping, and keeping cats away from wildlife, remains an important part of the solution."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.