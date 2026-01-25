US lawmakers spark debate with controversial bill impacting predators: 'Putting my constituents' lives at risk'

The bill now moves to the US Senate.

Gray wolves are once again at the center of a political fight in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers debate whether the animals still need federal protection or whether states should take full control of their future.

What's happening?

In December, the United States House of Representatives passed H.R. 845, also known as the Pet and Livestock Protection Act, to remove gray wolves from the federal Endangered Species Act, according to Spectrum News. The bill passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 211-204. If it becomes law, states — not the federal government — would manage wolf populations, including decisions about hunting and trapping.

Backers of the bill, including sponsor Rep. Lauren Boebert, say wolf populations in places like the Great Lakes region have exceeded recovery goals. They argue that continued federal protections have hurt rural communities by increasing livestock losses, reducing deer numbers, and raising safety concerns.

Amid the debate, Rep. Pete Stauber displayed a photo of a wolf in a school parking lot in his state of Minnesota. "Because of the gray wolf's listing status, nothing could be done to protect the lives of the students there," Stauber said, according to States Newsroom. "The broken ESA is putting my constituents' lives at risk."

Opponents, including conservation groups, counter that wolf recovery remains uneven and fragile. They point to Wisconsin's 2021 wolf hunt — in which hunters killed hundreds of wolves in three days — to show how quickly state-led management could undo wildlife recovery.

The bill now moves to the U.S. Senate. If it becomes law, it would affect more than 4,500 wolves in the western Great Lakes and nearly 2,800 wolves across seven western states, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Why does this matter?

Critics of the bill have warned that sudden population swings could upset ecological balance.

Wolves actively shape how landscapes function. By keeping deer and elk numbers in check, for example, they limit overgrazing along riverbeds and forests. That allows vegetation to rebound, stabilizes soil, reduces erosion, and helps protect the waterways that communities rely on.

Opponents of the bill say removing federal oversight may trigger aggressive hunts, legal fights, and uneven rules that complicate long-term management — especially for rural communities already juggling land-use conflicts and economic pressures.

What's being done?

The Senate could still block the bill, as similar proposals have stalled there before. Conservation groups are urging lawmakers to rely on scientific assessments rather than legislation when deciding whether to end protections.

The environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice, for example, said in a mid-December press release that the House's passage of H.R. 845 "comes while 78 percent of Americans want to see continued federal protections for gray wolves."

At the same time, some states and ranchers are expanding non-lethal tools — such as range riders, fencing, and compensation programs — to reduce conflict without erasing wolf populations. Supporters say these approaches offer an alternative to swinging between strict protections and open hunting.

