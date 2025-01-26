Photo of irresponsible tourist activity taken in iconic city park sparks debate: 'It isn't funny'

Many adults remember feeding the birds at a park as children, even though that's not generally recommended anymore.

That's especially true when there are signs posted that literally say, "Don't feed the birds." One Redditor posted a photo of an adult feeding birds at Hyde Park in London with that exact sign right behind them.

In a comment below, the poster said, "I shared this because I found this particular scene funny; multiple signs all around, and dude stands in the middle and pulls out a bigass loaf. There were others feeding too, but this stood out."

Refraining from feeding the birds at a park doesn't just show that you can respect the rules. It's better for all of us, whether you want to feed birds or other wild creatures.

According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, feeding wild animals can cause disease to spread in wildlife, which can in turn spread to both pets and people.

Feeding animals like birds is bad for the birds, too, especially when you're feeding them bread. The Backyard Naturalist explains that bread has none of the nutritional value birds need, yet it fills their stomachs so they won't eat anything else. This can lead to birds dying because they can't get the nutrition they need since their stomachs are filled with bread.

If you want to provide food for local birds, try rewilding your yard so the things they would naturally eat have a place to grow.

Most Redditors seemed more upset than the original poster.

"It isn't funny," one said.

One person was inspired to become punny, sharing, "Some people just don't give a duck."

Others tried to talk about why feeding the birds is bad, like one person who explained, "Plus, bread is not suitable for birds. To feed birds, use seeds instead (if allowed)."

