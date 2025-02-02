This cute animal has raised over $1.2B through a nearly 100-year-old federal program — here's how it happened

The competition draws hundreds of artists, from veterans to high school students, who compete to have their art featured on the stamp.

The Federal Duck Stamp might be the most successful conservation tool you've never heard of. Since 1934, this small stamp has turned waterfowl hunters and nature lovers into environmental heroes, protecting millions of acres of wetlands across America, Scientific American reported, and raising nearly $1.2 billion.

The stamp started when political cartoonist Jay "Ding" Darling saw that America's ducks needed help. Market hunting and habitat loss had severely reduced duck populations. Darling worked with President Franklin D. Roosevelt to create a program requiring hunters to buy a $1 stamp, with the money going directly to protect bird sanctuaries.

Today, the Duck Stamp costs $25, and you don't need to be a hunter to buy one. About half of all stamps are purchased by collectors and nature enthusiasts who want to support conservation. An incredible 98 cents of every dollar goes straight to protecting wetlands.

The program runs an annual art contest to select each year's stamp design — Scientific American writer Daniel T. Ksepka calls it "The Super Bowl of Wildlife Art." This September, artist Adam Grimm won the 2024 contest with his painting of Spectacled Eiders, marking his third victory. The competition draws hundreds of artists, from veterans to high school students, who compete to have their art featured on the stamp.

The stamp's impact goes far beyond waterfowl. Protected wetlands filter water, reduce flooding, and store carbon. They provide homes for countless species and create beautiful places for people to connect with nature.

The program shows how small actions can add up to make a big difference — in this case, protecting more than 6 million acres of American wilderness. In other words, this little stamp can go a long way toward reducing your carbon footprint as we fight to cool our warming planet.

Want to join this successful conservation movement? You can purchase a Duck Stamp at many post offices or online.

