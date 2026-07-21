Gardeners shared their favorite garden smells, and tomato leaves kept stealing the show

"There's like an acidity or something to it that a spray or perfume can't replicate."

A nostalgic online discussion took off after gardeners were asked to name the best smell in the garden. Flowers got plenty of love on the r/gardening subreddit, but one especially simple favorite kept coming up.

What happened?

On Reddit, a gardening post drew over 300 comments after the original poster shared their own crowd-pleasing pick first: "Mine would absolutely be ripe tomatoes picked from the vine."

Another scent that drew a lot of support was lilac.

"Real lilac," a poster wrote. "There's like an acidity or something to it that a spray or perfume can't replicate."

Other gardeners connected that smell with childhood, described it as relaxing, and pointed to the hard-to-explain freshness of real plants that bottled fragrances often miss.

Even so, tomato plants kept drawing people back with their special allure. Many commenters said they like to brush against the foliage or rub it between their hands for its green, summery aroma, and some mentioned looking for tomato-leaf candles.

The thread also branched into a separate discussion about whether tomato leaves are really as toxic as many people think.

Why does it matter?

Growing food at home can help save money on produce, provide fresher, better-tasting fruits and vegetables, and encourage people to spend more time moving outdoors.

It can also offer mental health benefits.

"I planted lilacs near every door around my house," one commenter wrote. "It's absolutely true that the scent of lilacs is relaxing. Even my husband would comment about the fragrance and would just inhale deeply and relax instantly."

Gardening is physical, and the smell of tomato vines, lilac blossoms, or freshly picked herbs can turn a routine task into something more restorative. That connection to scent, memory, and seasonality is part of what makes a garden feel healing.

What can I do?

If you want to create a garden that smells as good as it tastes, it can help to start with plants that serve more than one purpose. Tomatoes, basil, mint, rosemary, and other edible plants can provide both fragrance and harvests, while lilacs and similar flowering shrubs can add scent near doors, walkways, or patios.

Growing even a small number of edible plants can help reduce grocery costs over time, especially for high-use items such as tomatoes and herbs. Fresh-picked produce also often tastes better than store-bought options that may have traveled long distances.

Planting in spots where you will brush past leaves, notice blooms, and actually spend time can make the space feel more inviting. Even a small setup that regularly draws you outside may do more for your mood, your meals, and your daily routine than a larger garden that feels overwhelming.

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