Fatal bear attack in Glacier National Park is the first reported since 1998

"His injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter."

A fatal bear attack in Glacier National Park in May is renewing attention on the risks of hiking in bear country.

As AccuWeather noted, it was the park's first fatal bear attack since 1998 and happened within a week of a separate Yellowstone bear attack that injured two hikers.

What happened?

Anthony Pollio, a 33-year-old from Davie, Florida, died after what officials said was a bear encounter in Glacier National Park.

According to the National Park Service, Pollio was reported missing on May 5 after he did not return from a solo hike on the Mt. Brown Trail near Lake McDonald Lodge. Search and rescue crews found his body on May 6, about 50 feet off the trail in a densely wooded area roughly 2.5 miles from the trailhead.

"His injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter," the National Park Service said in a press release.

According to AccuWeather, officials said the investigation remains ongoing and that they closed the area due to safety concerns.

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Why is this attack concerning?

As more people spend time in wild places, the chances of dangerous human-animal interactions rise. Bears are an important part of park ecosystems, but this horrific incident shows that surprise encounters can turn deadly in seconds.

It's a terrible tragedy for Pollio's family and friends, who now have to deal with this unimaginable loss. The repercussions of this deadly encounter also extend beyond the immediate incident.

When attacks happen, trails and habitat areas may need to close, park staff have to shift resources to emergency response and investigation, and if the bear is found, it may need to be euthanized.

What's being done about bear safety in national parks?

As AccuWeather noted, Glacier National Park shut down the area tied to the incident while officials continued their investigation.

The National Park Service advises hikers to carry bear spray, make noise to reduce the risk of surprise encounters, and hike in groups when possible. If you're camping, be sure to keep food locked up.

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