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Farmers dress up as bears to scare off relentless threat to crops: 'They cause a lot of trouble'

"Only then will we get relief from this problem."

by Hope Nguyen
What started as a frustrating battle against crop-raiding monkeys has inspired some farmers in northern India to adopt an unconventional solution.

Photo Credit: iStock

What started as a frustrating battle against crop-raiding monkeys has inspired some farmers in northern India to adopt an unconventional solution: dressing up as bears to fight back.

The unusual tactic is gaining attention as videos show farmers roaming in their fields in full bear costumes, hoping to scare the animals away, reported Al Jazeera.

While the approach may seem odd, for many farmers it has become a necessary response to an escalating problem.

In parts of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in rural areas like Firozpur in Sambhal district, residents say groups of 100 to 250 monkeys regularly invade homes and farms in search of food.

"The monkeys create problems," farmer Dharamveer said, per Al Jazeera. "They eat our potatoes and strawberries. They cause a lot of trouble around the house."

That's where the costumes come in.

Farmers have discovered that dressing as bears can temporarily frighten the monkeys away, offering a brief reprieve from the damage.

However, experts warn that the tactic is only a short-term fix.

"If they run away from one place, they will just go to another place," said forest ranger Manoj Kumar, per Al Jazeera.

This situation highlights a broader rise in human-wildlife conflict across many regions.

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As natural habitats shrink and food sources become increasingly scarce, animals are increasingly pushed into human-populated areas in search of sustenance. Farms, with their steady supply of crops, often become easy targets.

This creates a difficult cycle. Farmers lose income and food, while wildlife become more dependent on human environments.

Experts say long-term solutions should focus on safely relocating animals back into forested areas where they can thrive.

"Only then will we get relief from this problem," said Kumar.

For now, though, farmers are resorting to whatever methods they can, even if that means putting on a bear suit before heading out to the fields.

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