Officials issue warning as worsening crisis threatens to swallow iconic coastline: 'This is obviously a weighty subject'

Rising seas are threatening a Cape Cod community known for its beautiful beaches and picturesque harbors.

What's happening?

Falmouth, Massachusetts, sits less than 60 miles southwest of Boston and about five miles north of Martha's Vineyard, featuring nearly 70 miles of coastline and 10 public beaches. The town faces some tough decisions as rising sea levels and increasingly stronger storms exacerbate erosion along its idyllic coast. The impacts of a warming planet are putting Surf Drive at risk, an essential waterfront route that winds through Falmouth on Cape Cod's southern edge.

"This is obviously a weighty subject and a complicated one," said Peter Johnson-Staub, Falmouth's assistant town manager, according to the Cape Cod Times. The coastal community will be considering this "for quite some time," Johnson-Staub added.

The town is exploring various approaches to address coastal erosion. At a recent public meeting held at the Falmouth Public Library, the Woods Hole Group shared findings from a vulnerability study, highlighting several conceptual strategies for protecting the low-lying barrier beach and nearby infrastructure.

Why is coastal erosion on Cape Cod important?

The problems that Falmouth are facing aren't confined to only Cape Cod's coastline.

Researchers who recently measured changes at 36 different coastal locations along the Gulf of Mexico's coastline are warning that sea level rise is projected to accelerate in the next century, putting homes and businesses at risk.

Another recent study concluded there is a critical need to bolster vulnerable coastlines. The joint study from UC Santa Cruz and the United States Geological Survey warns that by 2050, coastal flooding from extreme storms, now seen as once-in-a-lifetime events, could strike every other year because of rising seas.

Our warming world is not just raising sea levels as glaciers and ice sheets melt, it is also supercharging tropical cyclones, making them deadlier and more destructive when they strike.

What's being done about mitigating the threats from rising sea levels?

The people of Falmouth are considering options that include a $3 million restoration of its dune, a partial or full retreat of portions of Surf Drive, and raising the roadway as ways to mitigate the threat of future coastal erosion.

A Dutch architect has a more drastic approach to dealing with rising seas. Koen Othuis created a master plan for a floating neighborhood in the Maldives, the world's lowest-lying country and a canary in the coal mine for climate change.

Exploring critical climate issues, such as the impacts of an overheating planet on the planet's coastlines, and engaging in discussions with family and friends about them, is an important way to raise awareness about the importance of ditching dirty energy sources and embracing renewable options instead.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



