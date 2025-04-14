Farmers sound the alarm as planting season reaches a crucial turning point: 'It will be a total disaster'

Amid rising global temperatures, extreme weather is threatening the agriculture industry. Farmers in Kenya are struggling to yield successful harvests due to unpredictable rainfall and intense heat.

What's happening?

Kenya News Agency has recently detailed the intensifying struggles of farmers trying to stay afloat despite the climate crisis. Staple crops, such as maize, have been heavily affected by unstable weather as well as sheep, chicken, and dairy and beef cows.

Farmers in Narok County, a region in southwestern Kenya, have emphasized the unpredictable weather patterns. Prior to the change in weather, the area had extended periods of rain, lasting two weeks. This heavy rainfall was crucial for the region's crops, which required the intense rains for successful sprouting.

However, now, rising temperatures and extreme weather are impacting the area's rainfall.

"Now, the rains have been scarce, and our fields are exposed to unrelenting sunlight from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," local farmer Raphael Sankei told Kenya News Agency. "If the rains fail to pour by the end of this week, it will be a total disaster for farmers in our region."

Why are unpredictable weather patterns in Kenya important?

Droughts in Kenya threaten crops and livestock, endangering the nation's food supply. According to the Kenya News Agency, "Narok County is one of the leading producers of maize in the country."

Extreme weather, such as the droughts in Kenya, are a result of rising global temperatures. As countries continue to rely on dirty energy, they emit harmful gases into the atmosphere that overheat our planet. With warmer temperatures come more powerful and frequent weather events that threaten communities across the globe.

What's being done about extreme weather?

One way farmers across the globe are adapting to unpredictable weather patterns is by changing the types of crops they plant. In Italy, for example, farmers have started growing mangoes as a result of a warmer climate.

Scientists are also working on developing innovative solutions to help the agricultural sector become more resilient in the face of extreme weather.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.