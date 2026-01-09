New study uncovers chilling reason behind 1 in 15 emergency room visits: 'Even a small increase … can make people unwell'

Extreme weather on both sides of the spectrum, too hot and too cold, is a public health threat. A new study illuminates how extreme temperatures in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) are already responsible for a large number of emergency visits, and the trend could get even worse.

What's happening?

A study led by the Australian National University (ANU), published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, found that from 2000 to 2021, about one in 15 emergency room visits (6.54%) in the ACT were associated with extreme temperatures.

The researchers project that the raw numbers of weather-related visits are expected to rise even further in the 2040-2061 period. They synthesized their findings in a press release and sounded the alarm for at-risk groups facing more extreme temperatures.

The ACT and its biggest population hub, Canberra, is an apt place to study. The region is known for hot summers and cool winters. From 2000-2021, winter was the bigger source of emergency department trips.

The researchers project that to flip in the future, with the biggest increase in visits chalked up to extreme heat. They offered predictions of up to 90,000 heat-related visits between 2040 and 2061, which is elevated from 36,000 between 2000 and 2021.

Although the share of cold-related visits might decrease as winters warm, they're still expected to account for over 81,000 visits in the same period. That's up from just under 58,000 visits in the 2000-2021 time period.

The research shed light on how rising temperatures pose a major threat to public health and strain hospitals.

"This study shows that even a small increase in local temperature can make people unwell, and this intensifies pressure on our hospitals," said ANU researcher and professor Hilary Bambrick.

Why is weather's contribution to emergency visits important?

Extreme heat can exacerbate health conditions like asthma and dehydration, and research also links temperature rise to increased suicide rates and drug use, per the Yale School of Medicine. Meanwhile, cold snaps can increase the risk of heart conditions.

The researchers pointed to at-risk groups in the various challenging conditions. Teens and children were vulnerable to same-day visits during very hot days. The elderly faced the biggest risk when facing extreme cold. Adults of all ages saw increased emergency trips on days with moderate and severe heat.

These visits increase demand on health systems, which can be overstretched on the hottest or coldest days.

What's being done about public health during extreme weather?

The researchers outlined a number of steps ACT residents should take during heat waves. They advised them to stay hydrated, plan outdoor activities for cooler times of the day, dress appropriately, and remain in cooler environments while specifically avoiding heat traps like hot cars.

They also urged residents to watch out for symptoms and reach out to others, including at-risk family members and neighbors, to see how they're doing during heat events.

