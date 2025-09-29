New data finds harrowing number of deaths caused by major factor: 'No longer distant threats, but a present-day reality'

India's EnviStats, a part of the country's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has identified an alarming trend regarding extreme weather, according to The Times of India.

What's happening?

That extreme weather has been taking an ongoing toll on India is not itself news, as the country repeatedly makes headlines for unexpectedly heavy rains and floods.

EnviStats issued six reports pertaining to the environment this year, one of which focused on the scope of extreme weather events in India.

Going purely by numbers, the data were stark. India recorded 834 deaths attributed to extreme weather in 2001 and 2002, with its population between 1.078 billion in 2001 and 1.098 billion in 2002.

The number of extreme weather-related deaths in India has risen to 3,080 in 2024 and 2025, with population estimates of 1.451 billion and 1.46 billion, respectively.

Without adjusting for those relatively minor fluctuations in India's population, the number of deaths increased by 269% over a quarter century. Per the Times, lightning "emerged as the single largest killer among natural forces," responsible for 2,887 deaths in 2022.

Piyoosh Rautela, a disaster management expert and the prior director of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, said the figures were evidence that rising temperatures and warming seas were "no longer" part of a speculative future.

"These numbers are a stark reminder that climate-related risks are no longer distant threats, but a present-day reality," Rautela said, per the Times.

"Strengthening local resilience, investing in early warning systems, and raising public awareness are crucial to reduce the human cost of such extreme natural events."

Why are these statistics so important?

Although India has endured frequent instances of extreme weather, the problem is undoubtedly a global one.

From wildfires in Los Angeles and heat records in Japan to devastating floods in Texas, deadly and destructive weather has been a constant in 2025.

Heatwaves, wildfires, hurricanes, and floods have always occurred in these regions, but extreme weather is a distinct, human-influenced phenomenon.

An overheating planet supercharges weather events like these, making them stronger, costlier, and deadlier when they occur.

What's being done about it?

In India, one municipality developed a flood management system, a type of climate mitigation, to shield residents and businesses from the impact of frequent inundations.

As an individual, staying aware of key climate issues is important to understanding potentially deadly issues such as extreme weather.

