Customs agents make dark discovery inside bags at Los Angeles International Airport: 'You're going to have to do a more thorough exam'

What looked like delicious snack food from Japan turned out to contain exotic insects when customs agents inspected suspicious packages at Los Angeles International Airport.

According to The New York Times, "the illegal pet trade is flourishing." Between 2000 and 2024, 1,151 shipments of insects were confiscated, including 432 last year. These shipments were estimated to include dozens of insects.

What's happening?

The Times reported that in January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found "37 giant live beetles" in food packaging that arrived at LAX from Japan. The beetles were most likely for an exotic pet collection worth about $1,500. The beetles included stag beetles, darkling beetles, and scarab beetles.

The agriculture section chief in Los Angeles for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Beison Ramirez, said: "Once you pull it out, you pick it up, and it doesn't feel like a crunchy bag of chips or cookies, then you're going to have to do a more thorough exam to see."

To import beetles like these, you need a permit. If you illegally smuggle exotic insects, you can face up to 25 years in prison and fines, and your goods will be confiscated.

Why is smuggling exotic insects concerning?

While you may think these exotic beetles look cool and harmless, they actually pose a threat to you. For example, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "invasive species can negatively impact human health by infecting humans with new diseases, serving as vectors for existing diseases or causing wounds through bites, stings, allergens, or other toxins."

Pestworld.org also noted that some beetles pose a threat to crops. A Cornell University study estimated that the country suffers an annual cost of $120 billion in damages from these invasive species. These species also lack American predators, so their populations can grow rapidly, worsening the problem.

An example of a recent invasive species that has since been eradicated from the U.S. was the Asian giant hornet, also known as the "murder hornet." These were scary-looking insects, with the Times reporting that the queens could reach 2 inches.

The issue with these hornets, according to the Times, was they could "wipe out a honeybee hive in a matter of hours, decapitating the bees and flying away with the thoraxes to feed their young."

Bees are crucial for the ecosystem. They fly from plant to plant, pollinating and enabling them to reproduce. Bees are also vital for the food humans eat. The USDA said 80% of the 1,400 crops grown globally for food and plant-based products require pollination.

What's being done about exotic pet smuggling?

While laws are enacted to stop smugglers, organizations like Earth League International are fighting the battle to "combat environmental organized crime." Donating to climate organizations like this can help them continue the fight.

