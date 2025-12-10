Hikers share disturbing view from Mount Everest camp: 'Worst some have ever seen'

"Entirely changed my perception of what it means to actually climb Everest."

Even the remote heights of Mount Everest are no refuge from human refuse. As a result, the mountain is turning into the world's highest dump.

Photos of discarded tents, packs, and other hiking essentials continue to be shared online from other travelers who are challenging the mountain, which stands more than 29,000 feet above sea level and often takes months to ascend, according to the BBC.

"Everest Camp 4 swamped with trash; worst some have ever seen," a Redditor posted in r/Mountaineering, with a photo of debris.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The long trek includes stops at camps as hikers acclimate to changing oxygen levels and climate. Hundreds of people make the climb annually at a cost of up to $100,000 each, making the foray a tourism revenue stream for Nepal. Local guides familiar with the terrain often lead the way and help to haul the loads of gear needed for the trip, according to National Geographic.

Unfortunately, a growing amount of the equipment is being discarded trailside, turning a natural wonder into a trash heap.

The climbers who have shared images of the litter have helped to raise awareness about how carelessness is lessening what should be awe-inspiring experiences. A photo shared by another Redditor featured a spectacular view of Earth from the heights of Everest — with a mountain of trash in the foreground, as one example.





In response, savvy watchdogs are leveraging drones that can lift 500 pounds of garbage as part of a fascinating effort to pick up some of the debris.

And while most people won't end up on a Himalayan mountainside, anyone can contribute to lessening litter in the hills and valleys of their community by volunteering with cleanup events. Keep America Beautiful can help get you started.

Avoiding single-use plastics can reduce the source of much of the trash that ends up in the environment. You can also save money and have a better experience with reusable products, such as water bottles.

In Nepal, garbage isn't the only problem facing Everest and its nearby inhabitants. Warmer and drier conditions are raising the snow line in the Himalayas, causing increased wildfire risks and reduced water supply for surrounding communities, according to the Nepali Times.

As for the litter, oxygen bottles, utensils, and sanitary pads are among the trash that's being found.

"The charm of Everest/the Himalayas is still there for me, but the past few climbing seasons has entirely changed my perception of what it means to actually climb Everest," a Redditor and apparent mountain climber commented on the post.

