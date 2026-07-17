Oregon resident films Evans Creek Fire from her yard as smoke, orange glow close in

"Looks like a bomb went off…I'm praying for you."

From her property in southern Oregon, one resident recorded the Evans Creek Fire, with towering columns of smoke rising overhead and orange plumes glowing so close they worried neighbors watching from home.

Posted on TikTok, the brief clip shows a real-time view of the wildfire drawing nearer to her community.

What happened?

The resident captioned her video, "It's getting closer." In the footage, smoke fills the sky near a southern Oregon community while flames glow in the distance. Aerial vehicles used to address the blaze are also visible in the footage.

One commenter responded to the upsetting footage, adding, "I can see it from my house to it's getting scary," while another said, "Right next to me too."

A third commenter said they had been repeatedly checking updates and worried the fire had already expanded further, writing, "where abouts are you, seems like watch duty is slow to update things. Bet it's in the 4000 acre mark. Best wishes, I'm watching as I live out in Wimer".

In a succinct but upsetting comment, another wrote, "looks like a bomb went off…I'm praying for you."

As of July 16, the Evans Creek Fire was only 5% contained and had burned over 11,500 acres.

Why does it matter?

While wildfire coverage often focuses on maps, acreage, and containment figures, the risks can be immediate for residents. These risks include smoke exposure, power outages, road closures, and possible damage or harm to homes, vehicles, land, and livestock.

Smoke can aggravate multiple health issues, including asthma, heart and lung conditions. Families may miss work, businesses can lose customers, and entire communities can face costly recovery efforts.

Local updates can and do provide evacuation notices and fire behavior information.

However, residents can prepare ahead of time. This can mean packing a go-bag with medications, important documents, chargers, pet supplies, water, and a change of clothes, while making sure everyone in the household knows more than one evacuation route.

When dealing with smoke and poor air quality, public health guidance often recommends staying indoors with windows closed when possible, using a HEPA air purifier if available, and wearing a well-fitting N95 mask when outdoors.

It's also important to check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with health conditions.

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