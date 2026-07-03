This EV feature became a camping game-changer for one driver

"Keeping the cabin warm without running an engine is genuinely sick and yeah that part rules."

Electric vehicle owners often focus on range and charging speed, but one car camper said a quieter, simpler feature ended up making a bigger difference on weekend trips: the ability to power essential gear directly from the vehicle.

For this driver, camp mode was helpful, but built-in outlets proved to be the real game-changer.

What's happening?

In a recent post on Reddit's r/ElectricVehicles, one poster said that weekend car camping had become dramatically easier thanks to dependable onboard electricity.

The camper wrote, "I thought the big unlock would be camp mode," adding that "keeping the cabin warm without running an engine is genuinely sick and yeah that part rules." However, the bigger surprise was that "the thing that actually changed how I pack and plan trips is just having reliable onboard power access the whole time."

Instead of hauling extra power gear or doing without, the poster said the car's rear outlet and USB ports covered basic campsite needs such as "morning coffee, lighting, inflating stuff, charging devices."

Trip planning also started to revolve around places where charging fit naturally into the day, such as a lake stop where a few hours plugged in could overlap with paddling or hiking before returning to a recharged vehicle.

Other EV owners in the thread shared similar camping setups, while a few noted that it is still important to keep an eye on overnight battery drain.

"My f150 lightning has been a game changer for camping - the onboard power, truck bed, and overall space is excellent. We brought an induction stove and didn't have to bother with propane at all," one commenter said

"Yea just took my R1T camping a few weeks ago," another added. "Being able to plug in and use induction cooktops, powered coolers, pump up air mattresses, charge devices, etc and barely lose a percentage or two is pretty huge. Especially since few campsites are electric and those are usually monopolized by RVs."

Why does it matter?

This offers a practical example of how EV ownership can reshape day-to-day routines in ways that go beyond fuel savings.

Built-in power can make trips simpler, quieter, and more comfortable, especially for people who want lighting, device charging, air inflation, or small appliances without packing additional equipment.

It can also save money. Using power already stored in the vehicle may help campers avoid buying a separate portable power station or gas generator and eliminate fuel costs associated with idling the engine or running a generator at camp.

The driver did not present EV camping as effortless from the start, noting that "the planning overhead for EV camping is real." Still, they said the process became easier after they had regular destinations and nearby chargers figured out.

What can I do?

Testing a vehicle's power options before an overnight trip can help.

Key considerations include which outlets and USB ports a car has, what they can safely power, and how much battery power items such as lights, fans, or coffee equipment might draw.

It can also help to organize the trip so that charging happens alongside other activities. Overnight battery use, especially with climate controls, and backup options for critical devices are also part of the planning.

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