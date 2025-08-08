Experts confirm ultra-rare animal sighting in remote nature reserve: 'This is the third discovery of this species'

Their numbers have suffered from habitat loss and invasive species.

For only the third time in decades, a rare turtle was spotted in a Belarusian nature reserve.

Belarus Today reported that a European pond turtle was found in the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, which lies about 75 miles northeast of the capital, Minsk.

Two other sightings took place in 2004 and 2017. "This is the third discovery of this species in the wetlands of the reserve suitable for its habitat," scientists told the outlet.

As the only turtle species in the country, the pond turtle is subject to legal protections but isn't typically seen that far north.

UNESCO describes the Berezinsky Biosphere as "one of the largest undrained peat bogs in Eastern Europe." Amid the alarming disappearance of about 80% of critical wetlands across Europe in the last century, the biosphere is a crucial habitat for many species, especially birds.

The reserve was established a century ago thanks to the tireless advocacy of Anatoly Fedyushin, a professor who "set about saving Belarusian nature from the rapid destruction brought about by years of war and revolutionary turmoil," per Belarus Today.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The pond turtles are just one of hundreds of rare species that call the biosphere home.

The European pond turtle is considered near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The animal is found in North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, and there are plans to reintroduce it to the United Kingdom.

Their numbers have suffered from habitat loss and invasive species. They play a key role in maintaining the health of freshwater habitats as predators and prey.

The discovery of a rare species is always a welcome development and demonstrates the immense value of protecting critical habitats. Interestingly, another rare pond turtle was found in Muir Woods in Northern California.

Some of the most effective conservation methods begin at home. Just by rewilding a yard with native plants, a homeowner can contribute to maintaining the health of their ecosystem while saving money and effort at the same time.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



