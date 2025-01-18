Scientists issue warning after data reveals a 'collapsed' species: 'This assessment serves as a wake-up call'

Oysters are vital to the marine ecosystem of European seas.

European native oysters are beyond critically endangered, and their continued existence is on the brink.

Based on ecological and historical data assessments, they are now considered a "collapsed" species.

What's happening?

As Phys.org reported, the international conservation charity ZSL and the University of Edinburgh led a study on European native oyster ecosystems.

The researchers found that oyster populations are nothing like the over 1.7 million hectares they once covered in European seas.

Researchers attribute the decline of oysters to poor water quality, disease, and human overexploitation throughout history. Aside from a few remaining habitats around Sweden and Norway, oyster reef habitats in European waterways are extremely scattered and degraded.

Why are oyster populations important?

Oysters are vital to the marine ecosystem of European seas.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

They filter seawater and remove nutrients to support the natural food chain. Massive oyster declines also affect the lives of aquatic animals that once lived and preyed on them for survival.

Unfortunately, human activity has contributed significantly to the declining oyster population. People are only now realizing how essential oysters are when it's nearly too late in the region.

Oysters have many human benefits, including job creation that improves local economies, more business in the tourism and recreation industries, and more security in coastal livelihoods through fish and shellfish stocks.

What's being done about the decline of oysters?

According to Marcos Valderrábano from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, "This assessment serves as a wake-up call to protect and restore ecosystems that are not only vital to biodiversity but also provide invaluable services to people and the planet."

Assessments like this help prioritize restoration efforts in the region. In the U.K. and Ireland, 18 native oyster restoration projects are currently underway, per Phys.org.

The assessments also increase public awareness about oyster habitat loss and help conservationists take a more holistic approach to marine revitalization projects.

Fortunately, organizations such as the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana are working to help oysters make a comeback in their native habitats. Meanwhile, an innovative effort called the Shellevator is helping repopulate and recreate oyster reefs so the mollusks can clean waterways as nature intended.

As an individual, you can spread the news about the importance of oysters and their ecosystems. Another idea is to look for volunteering opportunities with local conservation groups focused on protecting marine life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



