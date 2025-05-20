Experts stunned as security camera captures long-lost creature after 100 years: 'Returned to where it had settled before being hunted by man'

Things are looking up in the animal world, as the European gray wolf was seen in northern France for the first time in a century.

According to All That's Interesting, a resident of Londinières caught the wolf on a security camera and sent the image to the French Office for Biodiversity. While the agency cannot authenticate the sighting without more evidence, experts said it was likely a gray wolf.

The European gray wolf is not endangered, but the species has had a tumultuous time in the region where it was photographed. In the 1930s, gray wolves were eradicated from France because of their interference with humans and livestock.

Now, with the wolf making its way back to an area where it once thrived, academics are taking note.

"It is as if instinctively the wolf returned to where it had settled before being hunted by man," professor and historian Jean-Marc Moriceau told All That's Interesting.

The European gray wolf is one of many species making a spectacular return. Recently, the thought-to-be-extinct woolly flying squirrel was spotted in northern India, and the elusive lynx was photographed in broad daylight.

Trail cameras have played a major role in raising awareness of shy creatures. Not only do they allow us to observe and enjoy animals we may not get to come face-to-face with, but they also help researchers and conservationists learn the patterns and changes of species. This makes researchers better equipped to protect species and prevent endangerment.

The reappearance of the European gray wolf indicates that the animal feels safe enough to reclaim its old stomping grounds. By taking local action, you can support reintroduction and monitoring efforts in your area. Furthermore, by focusing on sustainability — such as investing in clean energy, supporting eco-friendly brands, and informing others about climate-related issues — you can make the world a better place for animals to flourish.

