Botanist issues warning over little-known dangers posed by common tree species: 'Pretty soon they're either going to fall on your house or catch your house on fire'

When you think of eucalyptus, you probably think of that delightful smell in your candles and shower steamers or even the gorgeous leaves in a flower bouquet. But did you know that eucalyptus trees are considered invasive plant species in several U.S. states, including California?

Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) is a botanist who shared a video on TikTok of a fallen eucalyptus tree that ended up shutting down a road. "They fall from wind easily. They release an oil that kills native plants," he says in the video. "Pretty soon they're going to either fall on your house or catch your house on fire."

Jessie was emphatic in the video about his disdain for eucalyptus trees, primarily because of how invasive they are in his home state of California. "These trees are falling everywhere from the winter storms and cause wildfires every year," he shared in the video's caption.

Eucalyptus originates from Australia and was brought to the United States during the gold rush in the 1800s, according to KQED. "This was the era of wood power," said Jared Farmer, author of Trees in Paradise: A California History. "Wood was used for almost everything. For energy, of course, but also for building every city, for moving things around."

The problem with eucalyptus is that it is highly flammable and depletes resources, displacing native plant communities and, in turn, reducing wildlife habitats and biodiversity. "Once bark catches fire, it gets blown ahead of the flame front and drops burning embers by the tens of thousands per acre in the urban community," Tom Klatt told KQED in 2013. At the time, he managed environmental projects for the University of California, Berkeley and served on the UC Fire Mitigation Committee.

With the risk of future fires, Berkeley and other areas of California removed acres of eucalyptus trees as a preventative measure.

A TikTok user shared how devastating these trees can be to a community on Jessie's post: "I remember one year in San Diego some of the eucalyptus trees fell in Balboa Park and killed someone," they wrote.

While eucalyptus trees may be loved for their scent and aesthetic, their presence poses serious ecological and safety risks. From contributing to wildfires to displacing native plant life, the downsides of this imported species are hard to ignore.

If you're looking to rewild your yard, which offers a more affordable and eco-friendly gardening approach, make sure you don't accidentally include invasive species such as eucalyptus by consulting with a native species list such as this one from the National Wildlife Federation.

