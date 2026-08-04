15 escaped pigs turn New Jersey highway into dramatic morning roundup

"I'm not really sure how they got out."

Authorities in Sussex County, New Jersey, had to remove 15 escaped pigs from a highway after the animals got out of a nearby farm and wandered into traffic, a situation that ended without injuries.

What happened?

According to the New York Post, which cited a Facebook post from the Wantage Township Animal Shelter and reporting from NJ.com, the pigs escaped a farm in Frankford and ended up on Route 565, where they posed a risk to drivers.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police troopers arrived to contain the animals, and with help from animal control officials and the farm owner, the pigs were returned to their pasture.

Wantage Township Administrator Michael Restel told NJ.com, "It's like follow the leader. Once you get one, they just follow suit."

NJ.com said no injuries were reported, and the farm owner was not cited even though New Jersey law requires livestock to be kept secure.

Why does it matter?

Loose livestock on a roadway can pose an immediate danger to both animals and people. Drivers may swerve suddenly, brake hard, or lose control while trying to avoid animals that appear without warning.

High-speed traffic, loud noise, and confusion can quickly turn an escape into a traumatic or deadly situation for the pigs.

A damaged fence, open gate, or weak enclosure can turn a minor maintenance issue into a hazard for the wider community.

Restel told NJ.com, "I'm not really sure how they got out. Maybe through a damaged fence," underscoring how a small breach can create a much larger safety problem.

What's being done?

Troopers, animal control officials, and the farm owner got the pigs off the highway and back to safety before the situation became more dangerous.

Livestock incidents often require more than routine traffic control. Frightened animals can behave unpredictably, so moving them safely typically depends on people who understand herd behavior and know how to minimize panic.

Regular checks of fencing, gates, and enclosures can help prevent escapes before they happen. Addressing weak points early can protect animals, reduce risks for nearby residents and drivers, and help farms avoid costly disruptions.

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