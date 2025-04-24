Officials discourage seemingly innocent beach behavior with harmful impacts: 'Please help protect'

Walking across sand dunes might seem like harmless fun, but this simple act is damaging delicate beach ecosystems.

Visitors have been spotted climbing and jumping on eroded dune systems on the Australian coast despite widespread beach closures following Ex-Cyclone Alfred, reported MSN.

This innocent-looking behavior has raised alarms among environmental groups working to protect these coastal features. Dune systems protect coasts by holding sand in place, creating natural flood barriers, buffering against wind erosion, and providing nesting grounds for native birds and endangered turtles.

When people ignore warnings and walk across dunes for a better view of storm-tossed seas, their actions damage plant roots that hold the sand together while destroying turtle nests and disrupting the coastal ecosystem.

The damage affects more than just the dunes themselves. These coastal features protect inland areas from storms and flooding, making their preservation essential for community safety. During extreme weather events like Ex-Cyclone Alfred, compromised dune systems leave coastal communities more vulnerable to storm surge and erosion.

Increased wildlife-human interactions should lead to a greater understanding of our natural world and the desire to protect it, not the abuse of it. Those who respect nature understand that momentary enjoyment isn't worth long-term harm to these delicate environments. By treating our beaches with care and staying on designated paths, we can preserve these spaces for wildlife and future generations to enjoy.

"Please help protect our eroded dunes and the turtle nests in them," Coolum and North Shore Coast Care shared on Facebook. "Some nests are only a metre or so from the edge and we are monitoring them closely. Vegetation is so important to hold the sand in place and the turtle eggs safe until they hatch."

The erosion has created a crisis for local wildlife conservation groups. Rachael Bermingham, president of Sunshine Coast's Beach Matters, explained the urgent work underway to protect endangered turtle eggs.

"Because the dunes have eroded so badly, we're seeing lots of turtle nests at high risk and relocate them on the fly," Bermingham said, per MSN. "[Volunteers] have done an outstanding job in the most ridiculous of conditions to jump into gear and save the eggs and relocate them to areas where they are not so at risk."

