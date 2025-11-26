  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts thrilled by stunning recovery of species thought extinct for decades: 'They are so beautiful'

"This is great news."

by Michael Muir
An exceptionally rare Erica cunoniensis plant was rediscovered in South Africa after being thought extinct for 40 years.

Photo Credit: iStock

An exceptionally rare plant thought to be extinct has been rediscovered by conservationists in South Africa. 

The African News Agency reported that the Erica cunoniensis was found during an expedition in the Kogelberg Nature Reserve, just outside of Cape Town. The plant hadn't been seen in 40 years, and after an unsuccessful attempt to find it in 2012, it was presumed to be extinct in the wild. 

However, staff from CapeNature and members of the conservation group Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers found it again in September. In total, eight precious specimens of the plant were uncovered by the team. 

Syvia Wolita, a pupil field ranger who made the first incredible discovery, said, "Finding a rare plant species is a reminder that nature is both fragile and resilient."  

The Erica cunoniensis is on the South African National Biodiversity Institute's Red List of threatened plants, with its very limited natural range and exposure to wildfire risk cited as its biggest threats. South Africa's Cape Floristic Region is a biodiversity hotspot but has experienced an increase in wildfires since the 1970s. 

The story of the plant's rediscovery is a testament to the power of local conservation work that happens all over the world. Species thought to be long gone resurface all the time, while others are given a helping hand to reestablish themselves in the areas they once grew or roamed.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time

TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year.

For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use.

Learn more

For example, the adorable but deadly pine marten's comeback in England is the product of rewilding work by local groups. Similarly, a native plant in Hawaiʻi is thriving again after a centuries-long absence.  

A social media post about the discovery from CapeNature attracted dozens of supportive comments. 

"Well done on this remarkable find! This is great news," one said. 

Another commenter wrote, "Wonderful news, they are so beautiful." 

A similar response said, "Wow, fantastic, well done to everyone involved!"

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x