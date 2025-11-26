Experts thrilled by stunning recovery of species thought extinct for decades: 'They are so beautiful'

An exceptionally rare plant thought to be extinct has been rediscovered by conservationists in South Africa.

The African News Agency reported that the Erica cunoniensis was found during an expedition in the Kogelberg Nature Reserve, just outside of Cape Town. The plant hadn't been seen in 40 years, and after an unsuccessful attempt to find it in 2012, it was presumed to be extinct in the wild.

However, staff from CapeNature and members of the conservation group Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers found it again in September. In total, eight precious specimens of the plant were uncovered by the team.

Syvia Wolita, a pupil field ranger who made the first incredible discovery, said, "Finding a rare plant species is a reminder that nature is both fragile and resilient."

The Erica cunoniensis is on the South African National Biodiversity Institute's Red List of threatened plants, with its very limited natural range and exposure to wildfire risk cited as its biggest threats. South Africa's Cape Floristic Region is a biodiversity hotspot but has experienced an increase in wildfires since the 1970s.

The story of the plant's rediscovery is a testament to the power of local conservation work that happens all over the world. Species thought to be long gone resurface all the time, while others are given a helping hand to reestablish themselves in the areas they once grew or roamed.

For example, the adorable but deadly pine marten's comeback in England is the product of rewilding work by local groups. Similarly, a native plant in Hawaiʻi is thriving again after a centuries-long absence.

A social media post about the discovery from CapeNature attracted dozens of supportive comments.

"Well done on this remarkable find! This is great news," one said.

Another commenter wrote, "Wonderful news, they are so beautiful."

A similar response said, "Wow, fantastic, well done to everyone involved!"

