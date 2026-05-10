Entrepreneur causes potential 'billions in losses' for state after illegally extracting sand

The entrepreneur didn't consider the land or people around him when building.

An entrepreneur in Ukraine illegally extracted sand, which resulted in millions in damages to the environment, according to EcoPolitic.

The extraction happened in Ukraine's Dniprovskyi district between 2021 and 2023. While it happened on the entrepreneur's own land, he covered up his actions by saying they were for the "construction of a pond."

The entrepreneur took a total of 13,000 cubic meters of sand from the area's subsoil. His actions created 290 million UAH in damages (about $6.65 million). He didn't have permits to extract the materials.

EcoPolitic stated that individuals can only legally extract minerals in Ukraine if they have a permit that allows them to use subsoil.

"Illegal subsoil use results in millions or even billions in losses for the state and causes irreparable harm to nature," said the Office of the Prosecutor General, per EcoPolitic.

According to Groundscapes Inc., which provides excavation and land clearing services, there are several safer approaches to excavating. Electric or hybrid-power excavation equipment, for example, can minimize noise and air pollution.

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Other tools like silt fences, temporary grass covers, and sediment basins can reduce surface runoff. Runoff can pollute and damage aquatic ecosystems, which could also harm sources of water for people.

Groundscapes even said that reusing soil, rocks, and organic debris can cut down on waste that's destined for landfills.

But as EcoPolitic reported, this entrepreneur didn't consider the land or people around him. He provided the materials for construction companies to sell to make a profit.

Sadly, others have had similar ideas in the past. One Indian wetland was destroyed by illegal excavation, and a landowner in the U.S. was fined for illegal land clearing.

It's true that some people, like this entrepreneur, will do what they want without any regard for the world around them. But you can still take action in your community to conserve the land. Every square foot of protected land matters and adds up over time.

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