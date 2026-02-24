Photo captures tourists completely ignoring Yellowstone's safety warning sign: 'Where are the rangers?'

"They need to be able to enforce the rules."

The country's national parks are a beacon of beauty and untamed wilderness. They have also become a hotspot for misbehavior.

An Instagram post from 2023 highlighted blatant disregard for park rules and how people don't consider their impact on others in natural spaces.

A photo showed two dogs among a small group of people, apparently a family, at Yellowstone National Park. At least one of the dogs was on a leash held by a child.

In the foreground, a placard with a bright red line tells visitors that pets are not allowed. The sign was between a no-smoking marker and one that stated, "As a courtesy to others, please silence your mobile device while enjoying Yellowstone's natural features."

Service animals are allowed anywhere in the world's oldest national park, which dates to 1872, if they are leashed. However, those in training, as well as emotional support, therapy, and companion animals, are bound by the park's rules for pets.

"Bringing a pet to Yellowstone may limit your activities in the park," the National Park Service stated, listing six rules "to protect your pet, park wildlife, and the experience of others." It names the consequences of noncompliance: Pets could be killed by wildlife or hot springs, exchange diseases with wildlife, and disrupt other parkgoers' experiences.

Domestic animals must be in a car, in a cage, or on a leash of 6 feet or shorter at all times. They are not allowed on boardwalks, on trails, or in thermal areas, even if they're being carried. When in developed areas, they have to remain within 100 feet of roads, parking areas, and campgrounds. Finally, pet waste has to be bagged and thrown out.

One commenter noted the peril of calling out people who may think such rules don't apply to them.

"If anyone should give them a gentle reminder, they get angry and tell you to F off or shout or tell you to mind your own business," the user wrote.

Another person suggested strict surveillance and consequences were necessary, saying: "Where are the rangers? They need to be able to enforce the rules inside the park and ban them from the park! Just like police! I feel sorry for the poor dogs."

