Resident issues urgent PSA over notorious plant taking over American landscapes: 'Vile-smelling'

English ivy is an invasive plant notorious for suffocating trees and destroying ecosystems. In an illustration of the problem, a Reddit user shared a photo of a forest completely swallowed by the species.

"It's unchanging, aggressive, and vile-smelling," the Reddit user wrote, warning others not to underestimate the creeping vine that's become a silent menace across the U.S.

Photo Credit: Reddit

English ivy (Hedera helix) might look charming draped over old brick walls or tree trunks. Once it escapes from yards or decorative landscaping, though, it quickly blankets the forest floor, climbs tree trunks, and blocks sunlight from reaching native plants.

Over time, it weakens and kills mature trees by cutting off their access to light and nutrients — a slow-motion collapse that threatens both wildlife habitats and soil stability.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, English ivy spreads rapidly through vegetative growth and bird-dispersed seeds, making it nearly impossible to eradicate once established.

Several states, including Oregon and Washington, have already labeled it a noxious weed. Conservationists have urged homeowners and gardeners to avoid planting it altogether, suggesting native ground covers like wild ginger or creeping phlox as eco-friendly alternatives.

Online, commenters were in agreement that the plant is a significant problem.

"Temperate North American forests have been ruined by this plant," one user wrote.

Another added, "That's the worst ivy infestation I've ever seen."

A third summed up the source of frustration: "And yet garden centers still sell it."

While the photo is alarming, it's also raising awareness about how small landscaping choices can ripple into big environmental impacts. By replacing invasive ornamentals with native species, everyday people can help restore balance to local ecosystems and protect forests from further decline.

Seeing an entire forest overtaken by ivy is sobering, but awareness is the first step toward change. Each gardener, homeowner, and community that chooses native species instead of invasives helps restore biodiversity — one yard, park, and forest at a time.

